Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, we speak to a criminologists following the sentence handed down to baby killer Lucy Letby. Cllr Jimmy Cavanagh has an update on the provision of a changing places facility in Letterkenny and we have reaction to the news that NCTS is going cashless:

We start with a busy edition of ‘Community Garda Information’ and the rest of the hour is dedicated to the return of Jim McGuinness as Donegal Senior Football team manager:

Greg is joined by two callers who feel that Russia’s side of the conflict in Ukraine is not being represented, we hear how the overwhelming majority of tourists have a safe experience visiting Ireland and a listener is shocked as her electricity bill triples:

Top Stories

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 August 2023
Electricity
News, Top Stories

Wholesale electricity prices 64% lower than July last year

22 August 2023
niall maguire
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai outline number of Donegal incidents dealt with in the past six days

22 August 2023
kiwai motorcycle
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigate thefts in Letterkenny and Buncrana

22 August 2023
