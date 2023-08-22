Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Reaction on Jim’s return – Eamon McGee, Anthony Molloy, Fergus McGee, Brendan Kilcoyne

 

The return of Jim McGuinness as Donegal senior football manager has been welcomed across the county today..

After much speculation in recent weeks, The Glenties man was confirmed as the new manager by Donegal GAA on Monday evening.

He takes over on a three year term with the option of a fourth and with his initial backroom team includes Neil McGee, Colm McFadden and Luke Barrett.

Donegal Chairman Fergus McGee joined Greg Hughes on the Nine Til Noon to dicuss Jim’s appointment.

Fergus who was delighted to announce the return of Jim outlined the process to Greg:

All Ireland winners Anthony Molloy and Eamon McGee were is agreement that Jim is the right man to take Donegal forward and it raises the expectation of the county again:

Highland Radio’s GAA analyst Brendan Kilcoyne says the charismatic McGuinness will bring a lot to the table for the players and everyone involved:

