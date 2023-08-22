Scaffolding planks stolen from carpark in Derry

PSNI in Derry are investigating a report of theft of scaffolding planks which occurred yesterday.

The items were taken from a carpark in the Strand Road area of the city between 5 and 6 o’clock last evening.

In a statement police said they know the area would have been busy at this time.

They added that in order for this crime to be committed a larger vehicle, possibly a van would have been required.

Those who are offered at this time the sale of building material in unusual circumstances are asked to report it, as are any individuals who witnessed any suspicious activity.