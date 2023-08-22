Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Swimmers in Bundoran brought to safety

A multi-agency operation seen the rescue of two swimmers who were thought to be in danger on Bundoran beach on Sunday evening.

The alarm was raised by a member of the public who reported what they believed to be two children being dragged out to sea off Bundoran Main Beach.

The Bundoran RNLI were then requested to launch their inshore lifeboat at 7.49pm by Malin Head Coast Guard.

The Sligo Rescue 118 Helicopter and the Killybegs Coast Guard were also tasked.

A man and a woman were found, not in need of assistance. However it was decided the safest option was to take them back to shore on board the lifeboat due to how far they had drifted out.

Daimon Fergus, Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager commended the member of the public who raised the alarm at the sight of potential danger.

He added that those planning to make the most of the remaining summer break to do so with safety in mind.

