Two men arrested in separate suspected drug seizures in Derry

PSNI in Derry have seized what is suspected to be drugs following searches in the city today.

A quantity of suspected Class B drugs was seized during a search in the Waterside, along with cash and other items.

A man, aged 30, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug.

He remains in custody at this time.

Meanwhile at a search in the cityside, a quantity of suspected Class A and Class B drugs were seized.

An 18-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of Class A controlled drug, possession of Class B controlled drug with Intent to supply and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

He remains in custody at this time.

Officers from Waterside and Foyleside Neighbourhood Policing Teams, and Local Policing Team officers were involved in the searches.