The number of pubs in Ireland has fallen by more than one fifth since 2005.

Latest figures show 108 pubs closed last year, with an average of 152 pubs closing each year since 2019.

In Donegal, 33 pubs closed within the past year while 119 pubs shut their doors in the county since 2005.

Tony Foley, Associate Professor of Economics at DCU Business School, says there’s no incentive for family-run pubs to keep going: