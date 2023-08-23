Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Business Matters Ep 159 – Linda McClean & Siobhan Grant

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by the owner of Mallow Mia in Newtowncunningham, Linda McClean. The food scientist turned gourmet marshmallow and rocky roads maker, set up the business in 2014, and in 2020 she opted to go full-time at the venture.

After graduating from Queens and completing her masters degree in Aberdeen, Linda spent the next 15 years working in Germany, Holland, Belgium and England in product development. Last month, she opened a new workshop where people of all ages can enjoy the experience of creating their own custom-made treats.

Ciaran also talks to the Tech North West Skillnet Network Manager, Siobhan Grant, about the Leadtech programme that begins in September. The programme will be delivered by Garrett Harte and Raelene McAteer.

Listen back here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Top Stories

irish water workers
News, Top Stories

Pump station problem may hit water supplies around Fintown today

23 August 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 August 2023
Garda Slowdown
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai remind motorists to slowdown

23 August 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, Business Matters, News, Playback, Playback Podcast, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 159 – Linda McClean & Siobhan Grant

23 August 2023
