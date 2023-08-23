Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Dispute between organisers of Ironman in Cork and triathlon’s governing body emerges

A dispute has emerged between the organisers of last weekend’s Ironman in Cork and triathlon’s governing body.

Two competitors died during the swimming race in Youghal on Sunday morning.

Triathlon Ireland says its officials did not sanction the race because of adverse conditions – however, the organisers – Ironman Ireland – say that was not communicated to on-site officials until “several hours after the swim was completed”.

Eoin English, senior reporter with the Irish Examiner, says two versions of events have emerged:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Suspected drugs 220823
News, Top Stories

Two men charged following Derry drugs seizure

23 August 2023
roadworks
News, Audio, Top Stories

Motorists left frustrated facing multiple sets of traffic lights within 6km in East Donegal

23 August 2023
Michael Leonard
News, Top Stories

New evidence emerges in relation to killing of Michael Leonard

23 August 2023
Bench Warrant Arrest
News, Top Stories

Driver with outstanding bench warrant arrested after being caught speeding in Donegal

23 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Suspected drugs 220823
News, Top Stories

Two men charged following Derry drugs seizure

23 August 2023
roadworks
News, Audio, Top Stories

Motorists left frustrated facing multiple sets of traffic lights within 6km in East Donegal

23 August 2023
Michael Leonard
News, Top Stories

New evidence emerges in relation to killing of Michael Leonard

23 August 2023
Bench Warrant Arrest
News, Top Stories

Driver with outstanding bench warrant arrested after being caught speeding in Donegal

23 August 2023
Leaving Cert
News, Top Stories

Leaving Cert branded ‘cruel’ and ‘out of date’

23 August 2023
pub bar alcohol
News, Audio, Top Stories

Almost 2,000 Irish pubs closed since 2005 – 119 in Donegal

23 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube