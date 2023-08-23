Dispute between organisers of Ironman in Cork and triathlon’s governing body emerges

A dispute has emerged between the organisers of last weekend’s Ironman in Cork and triathlon’s governing body.

Two competitors died during the swimming race in Youghal on Sunday morning.

Triathlon Ireland says its officials did not sanction the race because of adverse conditions – however, the organisers – Ironman Ireland – say that was not communicated to on-site officials until “several hours after the swim was completed”.

Eoin English, senior reporter with the Irish Examiner, says two versions of events have emerged: