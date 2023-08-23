Follow-up HIQA inspection finds more work needed at Lifford centre for people with disabilities

During a follow-up inspection at a designated centre for people with disabilities in Lifford that while efforts have been made to ensure full compliance, there are still some outstanding issues.

The unannounced inspection at the centre operated by the Rehab Group, was carried out in May.

Concerns were raised by HIQA during an inspection in November 2022 in relation to the welfare of residents and the safety of the service provided.

Inspectors found in a follow-up visit that improvements had been made but ongoing work was required.

Overall, the inspector found some improvements in the quality and safety of the service provided and improvements to the premises were progressing. However, the provider is required to continue to work towards full compliance.

Five non-compliances were identified in terms of Governance and Management, Statement of Purpose, Notification of Incidents, Complaints Procedure and Protection while the Premises was found to be substantially compliant.

You can read the full report here