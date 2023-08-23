Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Follow-up HIQA inspection finds more work needed at Lifford centre for people with disabilities

During a follow-up inspection at a designated centre for people with disabilities in Lifford that while efforts have been made to ensure full compliance, there are still some outstanding issues.

The unannounced inspection at the centre operated by the Rehab Group, was carried out in May.

Concerns were raised by HIQA during an inspection in November 2022 in relation to the welfare of residents and the safety of the service provided.

Inspectors found in a follow-up visit that improvements had been made but ongoing work was required.

Overall, the inspector found some improvements in the quality and safety of the service provided and improvements to the premises were progressing. However, the provider is required to continue to work towards full compliance.

Five non-compliances were identified in terms of Governance and Management, Statement of Purpose, Notification of Incidents, Complaints Procedure and Protection while the Premises was found to be substantially compliant.

You can read the full report here

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

hiqa
News, Top Stories

Follow-up HIQA inspection finds more work needed at Lifford centre for people with disabilities

23 August 2023
Suspected drugs 220823
News, Top Stories

Two men charged following Derry drugs seizure

23 August 2023
roadworks
News, Audio, Top Stories

Motorists left frustrated facing multiple sets of traffic lights within 6km in East Donegal

23 August 2023
Michael Leonard
News, Top Stories

New evidence emerges in relation to killing of Michael Leonard

23 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

hiqa
News, Top Stories

Follow-up HIQA inspection finds more work needed at Lifford centre for people with disabilities

23 August 2023
Suspected drugs 220823
News, Top Stories

Two men charged following Derry drugs seizure

23 August 2023
roadworks
News, Audio, Top Stories

Motorists left frustrated facing multiple sets of traffic lights within 6km in East Donegal

23 August 2023
Michael Leonard
News, Top Stories

New evidence emerges in relation to killing of Michael Leonard

23 August 2023
Bench Warrant Arrest
News, Top Stories

Driver with outstanding bench warrant arrested after being caught speeding in Donegal

23 August 2023
Leaving Cert
News, Top Stories

Leaving Cert branded ‘cruel’ and ‘out of date’

23 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube