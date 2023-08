The Leaving Certificate has been branded ‘cruel’ and ‘out of date’.

The leader of a post-primary school principals organisation is questioning why we ‘continue to do this to our young people?’.

The Irish Independent reports that Paul Crone, director of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals, says there needs to be meaningful change in how school leavers are assessed.

His comments come ahead of this years leaving cert results which are being published on Friday.