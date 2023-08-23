Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Motorists left frustrated facing multiple sets of traffic lights within 6km in East Donegal

Motorists have been left frustrated facing multiple sets of traffic lights within a 6km route in East Donegal.

Between Lifford and Liscooley, one set of temporary traffic lights are in place to facilitate Uisce Eireann works while three additional sets are in operation as works to construct a Greenway from Lifford are carried out.

This has led to lengthy tailbacks in the area daily.

Councillor Patrick McGowan says he has raised the matter with the Council and hopes the current traffic management plan will be reviewed:

