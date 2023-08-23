Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

New evidence emerges in relation to killing of Michael Leonard

New evidence has emerged in relation to the killing of Donegal man Michael Leonard in 1973.

The 24 year old was shot dead by the RUC near the Donegal-Fermanagh border.

Following specific requests under the Freedom of Information Act by Paper Trail, the British Ministry of Defence has supplied the family with new evidence which was not disclosed to them nor the Coroner at the original inquest into Michael Leonard’s death nearly half a century ago.

The MOD has admitted that the General Officer Commanding the British Army in Northern Ireland was informed the day after the shooting that the RUC deliberately targeted and killed Michael Leonard.

The new evidence also includes a secret briefing to Lieutenant General Sir Frank King who was the General Officer Commanding.

The RUC lied to the family, the Coroner and the Irish Government, alleging that they accidentally killed Michael with only one shot but the belief now is that he was shot at three times with the third shot fatally wounding him.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Suspected drugs 220823
News, Top Stories

Two men charged following Derry drugs seizure

23 August 2023
roadworks
News, Audio, Top Stories

Motorists left frustrated facing multiple sets of traffic lights within 6km in East Donegal

23 August 2023
Michael Leonard
News, Top Stories

New evidence emerges in relation to killing of Michael Leonard

23 August 2023
Bench Warrant Arrest
News, Top Stories

Driver with outstanding bench warrant arrested after being caught speeding in Donegal

23 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Suspected drugs 220823
News, Top Stories

Two men charged following Derry drugs seizure

23 August 2023
roadworks
News, Audio, Top Stories

Motorists left frustrated facing multiple sets of traffic lights within 6km in East Donegal

23 August 2023
Michael Leonard
News, Top Stories

New evidence emerges in relation to killing of Michael Leonard

23 August 2023
Bench Warrant Arrest
News, Top Stories

Driver with outstanding bench warrant arrested after being caught speeding in Donegal

23 August 2023
Leaving Cert
News, Top Stories

Leaving Cert branded ‘cruel’ and ‘out of date’

23 August 2023
pub bar alcohol
News, Audio, Top Stories

Almost 2,000 Irish pubs closed since 2005 – 119 in Donegal

23 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube