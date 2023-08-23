New evidence emerges in relation to killing of Michael Leonard

New evidence has emerged in relation to the killing of Donegal man Michael Leonard in 1973.

The 24 year old was shot dead by the RUC near the Donegal-Fermanagh border.

Following specific requests under the Freedom of Information Act by Paper Trail, the British Ministry of Defence has supplied the family with new evidence which was not disclosed to them nor the Coroner at the original inquest into Michael Leonard’s death nearly half a century ago.

The MOD has admitted that the General Officer Commanding the British Army in Northern Ireland was informed the day after the shooting that the RUC deliberately targeted and killed Michael Leonard.

The new evidence also includes a secret briefing to Lieutenant General Sir Frank King who was the General Officer Commanding.

The RUC lied to the family, the Coroner and the Irish Government, alleging that they accidentally killed Michael with only one shot but the belief now is that he was shot at three times with the third shot fatally wounding him.