O’Doherty’s Keep owners left with no other option than to put it up for sale

The owners of O’Doherty’s Keep in Buncrana have been left with no other option but to put in up for sale.

The family have already invested €150,000 in the building and have made efforts to secure funding as well as representations to Government bodies to take over responsibility for the building which have to date, proved unsuccessful.

Buncrana auctioneer, Darragh Furey told today’s Nine til Noon Show that while there is a desire locally to retain such historical buildings, support nationally is lacking:

