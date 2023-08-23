Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Place 10X must give the North West what it needs – MLA Sinéad McLaughlin

A Foyle MLA has pressed for specific interventions with the NI Department for Economy for the North West under the new Place 10X strategy.

MLA Sinéad McLaughlin has welcomed the strategy, following many years of lobbying.

She says Derry and the North West have been chronically over looked in terms of economic strategy for Northern Ireland as a whole.

The SDLP MLA now hopes the new regional approach will give the North West what it needs, including an enhanced approach to cross-border collaboration:

