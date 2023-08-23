Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast bellow!

After a look at the papers we talk to Tracy who is conducting a survey to understand the effects of hospital visiting restrictions during the pandemic. We are also joined by Alice Doyle who is contesting is running for the position of Deputy President of the IFA:

Author Jennifer O’Leary discusses her fascinating new book ‘The Padre’ and later we discuss the sale, and future ownership, of O’Doherty’s Keep in Buncrana:

Niall Breslin is our guest on ‘Wellness Wednesday’ ahead of brining his podcast to the stage in Letterkenny in October, Ciaran is in to preview ‘Business Matters’ and we chat to listener who took on an electricity company and won: