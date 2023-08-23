Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast bellow!

After a look at the papers we talk to Tracy who is conducting a survey to understand the effects of hospital visiting restrictions during the pandemic. We are also joined by Alice Doyle who is contesting is running for the position of Deputy President of the IFA:

Author Jennifer O’Leary discusses her fascinating new book ‘The Padre’ and later we discuss the sale, and future ownership, of O’Doherty’s Keep in Buncrana:

Niall Breslin is our guest on ‘Wellness Wednesday’ ahead of brining his podcast to the stage in Letterkenny in October, Ciaran is in to preview ‘Business Matters’ and we chat to listener who took on an electricity company and won:

 

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 August 2023
Garda Slowdown
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai remind motorists to slowdown

23 August 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, Business Matters, News, Playback, Playback Podcast, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 159 – Linda McClean & Siobhan Grant

23 August 2023
O'Doherty's Keep
News, Audio, Top Stories

O’Doherty’s Keep owners left with no other option than to put it up for sale

23 August 2023
hiqa
News, Top Stories

Follow-up HIQA inspection finds more work needed at Lifford centre for people with disabilities

23 August 2023
Suspected drugs 220823
News, Top Stories

Two men charged following Derry drugs seizure

23 August 2023

