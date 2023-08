Two men have been charged to court following the seizure of drugs in Derry yesterday.

The men aged 30 and 18 have been charged with offences including possession of a Class B controlled drug, intent to supply and possession of a Class A controlled drug.

The 30 year old is due to appear in Court today while a date of September 13th has been set for the 18 year old.

All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.