Championship is special for Devine but there’s more come from the Derry man

With the dust now settled on the championship celebrations, Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan are targeting more success later in the year.

A second place finish behind Ford works driver Adrien Fourmaux on last weekend’s Ulster Rally was enough to give the pair a maiden Irish Tarmac Championship title.

Devine who also took a first Donegal win in June is still in the hunt for the National Rally Championship with two rounds to go.

Speaking with Highland Sport this week, Callum says winning the Tarmac series is pretty special: