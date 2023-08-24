Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Championship is special for Devine but there’s more come from the Derry man

With the dust now settled on the championship celebrations, Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan are targeting more success later in the year.

A second place finish behind Ford works driver Adrien Fourmaux on last weekend’s Ulster Rally was enough to give the pair a maiden Irish Tarmac Championship title.

Devine who also took a first Donegal win in June is still in the hunt for the National Rally Championship with two rounds to go.

Speaking with Highland Sport this week, Callum says winning the Tarmac series is pretty special:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Building Works
News, Top Stories

Number of new home commencements rises in July, but overall Donegal total is down on 2023

24 August 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigating suspicious device in Dungiven

24 August 2023
office work
Top Stories, Audio, News

Large number of Irish workforce have witnessed discrimination

24 August 2023
robin vos
News, Audio, Top Stories

US delegation arrives at Stormont for meetings

24 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Building Works
News, Top Stories

Number of new home commencements rises in July, but overall Donegal total is down on 2023

24 August 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigating suspicious device in Dungiven

24 August 2023
office work
Top Stories, Audio, News

Large number of Irish workforce have witnessed discrimination

24 August 2023
robin vos
News, Audio, Top Stories

US delegation arrives at Stormont for meetings

24 August 2023
LE George BS
News, Audio, Top Stories

Only two naval ships available to patrol Irish territorial waters

24 August 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube