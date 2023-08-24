DCC could lose over €7 million in funding because of foreshore licence delays

Funding of €1.5 million has been allocated for a project in Burtonport, €1.2 million for a project in Bunbeg, €900,000 for a project in Portaleen, Glengad and €4 million for a project in Rathmullan.

However, in each case, Donegal County Council says while the work must be completed by November in order for the finding to be drawn down, it is still awaiting foreshore licences.

Cllr Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig says these delays must be addressed as a matter of urgency, and money must not be lost……..

Excerpt from letter received from Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig