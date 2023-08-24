Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

DCC could lose over €7 million in funding because of foreshore licence delays

Funding of €1.5 million has been allocated for a project in Burtonport, €1.2 million for a project in Bunbeg, €900,000 for a project in Portaleen, Glengad and €4 million for a project in Rathmullan.

However, in each case, Donegal County Council says while the work must be completed by November in order for the finding to be drawn down, it is still awaiting foreshore licences.

Cllr Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig says these delays must be addressed as a matter of urgency, and money must not be lost……..

 

Excerpt from letter received from Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

burtonport pier
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC could lose over €7 million in funding because of foreshore licence delays

24 August 2023
Wheel Chair,
News, Audio, Top Stories

Family forced to walk on busy road daily due to inaccessible footpath

24 August 2023
Arrest
News, Top Stories

22 year old arrested in relation to Derry security threat last year

24 August 2023
restaurant
News, Audio, Top Stories

Jobs on the line as VAT rise to 13.5% next week

24 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

burtonport pier
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC could lose over €7 million in funding because of foreshore licence delays

24 August 2023
Wheel Chair,
News, Audio, Top Stories

Family forced to walk on busy road daily due to inaccessible footpath

24 August 2023
Arrest
News, Top Stories

22 year old arrested in relation to Derry security threat last year

24 August 2023
restaurant
News, Audio, Top Stories

Jobs on the line as VAT rise to 13.5% next week

24 August 2023
Pocket_money_640x360-600x360
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gloomy month for consumer sentiment

24 August 2023
animals in need donegal
News, Top Stories

Donegal Animal Charity says some pet surrenders are ‘beyond reason’

24 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube