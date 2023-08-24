Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Derry mother calls for imposition of tougher sentences on drug dealers

A Derry mother whose daughter died in February with the drug Pregabalin in her system is calling for harsher sentences for drug dealers, and urging young people to be careful.

Pauline Duddy’s daughter Jasmine had been receiving treatment at Gransha Hospital, but in February, she was found unresponsive in a house in Galliagh.

Earlier this month, police said a number of packs of the drug Pregabalin were missing, at a time when there were three drug related deaths in the North West.

Pauline Duddy believes while Derry is under the microscope, this is a much more widespread issue………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Pregabalin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Derry mother calls for imposition of tougher sentences on drug dealers

24 August 2023
burtonport pier
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC could lose over €7 million in funding because of foreshore licence delays

24 August 2023
Wheel Chair,
News, Audio, Top Stories

Family forced to walk on busy road daily due to inaccessible footpath

24 August 2023
Arrest
News, Top Stories

22 year old arrested in relation to Derry security threat last year

24 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Pregabalin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Derry mother calls for imposition of tougher sentences on drug dealers

24 August 2023
burtonport pier
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC could lose over €7 million in funding because of foreshore licence delays

24 August 2023
Wheel Chair,
News, Audio, Top Stories

Family forced to walk on busy road daily due to inaccessible footpath

24 August 2023
Arrest
News, Top Stories

22 year old arrested in relation to Derry security threat last year

24 August 2023
restaurant
News, Audio, Top Stories

Jobs on the line as VAT rise to 13.5% next week

24 August 2023
Pocket_money_640x360-600x360
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gloomy month for consumer sentiment

24 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube