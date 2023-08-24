Derry mother calls for imposition of tougher sentences on drug dealers

A Derry mother whose daughter died in February with the drug Pregabalin in her system is calling for harsher sentences for drug dealers, and urging young people to be careful.

Pauline Duddy’s daughter Jasmine had been receiving treatment at Gransha Hospital, but in February, she was found unresponsive in a house in Galliagh.

Earlier this month, police said a number of packs of the drug Pregabalin were missing, at a time when there were three drug related deaths in the North West.

Pauline Duddy believes while Derry is under the microscope, this is a much more widespread issue………..