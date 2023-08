A Donegal animal charity has condemned some of the reasons why people decide to give up their pets.

The group took to social media saying while some cases cannot be helped and are ‘heart-breaking’ others are ‘beyond reason’.

Donegal Animals in Need Donegal then shared the story of a dog recently surrendered because his previous owner wanted his teeth removed to stop him from biting tires.

After a vet refused the procedure, the woman handed the dog over to the care of the organisation.