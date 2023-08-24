Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
€330,000 awarded to CHO1 for drugs and inclusion health services

An extra €3.5 million in government funding is going towards drugs and inclusion health services.

€330,000 is set to be delivered to CHO1 which covers Donegal, Sligo/Leitrim/West Cavan and Cavan/Monaghan.

Community Healthcare Organisations throughout the country will share the funding.

Priority will be given to services with an increased demand that had not received additional funding in recent years.

Minister of State for the National Drugs Strategy, Hildegarde Naughton says the allocation is part of the Sláinte Care programme:

