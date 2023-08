The mother of two disabled you adult children is calling for a kerb to be lowered at outside the Blue Ceadars housing estate in Ballybofey.

Siobhan Lund says she and her family are forced to walk along a busy road because they cannot get on the pavement.

Mrs. Lund’s son uses a motorised wheelchair and is left stranded for approximately 200 meters until there is an opportunity for him and his family to get back on a footpath: