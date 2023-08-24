Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Galligan to take charge in Cavan

Raymond Galligan has been recommended as the next Cavan senior football manager, along with a star-studded backroom team.

The 36-year old goalkeeper was Mickey Graham’s captain in recent seasons, and still hasn’t retired.

Galligan will be assisted by two-time All Ireland winning Meath manager Eamon Murray, three-time All Ireland winner with Tyrone Stephen O’Neill, and incumbent assistant James Burke.

Former Dundalk soccer star Gary Rogers will be goalkeeping coach, and long distance running legend Catherina McKiernan will work as the panel’s life coach.

Galligan will have a three-year term ratified at the next county committee meeting.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Arrest
News, Top Stories

22 year old arrested in relation to Derry security threat last year

24 August 2023
restaurant
News, Audio, Top Stories

Jobs on the line as VAT rise to 13.5% next week

24 August 2023
Pocket_money_640x360-600x360
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gloomy month for consumer sentiment

24 August 2023
animals in need donegal
News, Top Stories

Donegal Animal Charity says some pet surrenders are ‘beyond reason’

24 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Arrest
News, Top Stories

22 year old arrested in relation to Derry security threat last year

24 August 2023
restaurant
News, Audio, Top Stories

Jobs on the line as VAT rise to 13.5% next week

24 August 2023
Pocket_money_640x360-600x360
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gloomy month for consumer sentiment

24 August 2023
animals in need donegal
News, Top Stories

Donegal Animal Charity says some pet surrenders are ‘beyond reason’

24 August 2023
addiction drugs alcohol
News, Audio, Top Stories

€330,000 awarded to CHO1 for drugs and inclusion health services

24 August 2023
Offshore Wind Energy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Energy prices will rise without offshore windfarms -MEP Colm Markey

24 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube