Galligan to take charge in Cavan

Raymond Galligan has been recommended as the next Cavan senior football manager, along with a star-studded backroom team.

The 36-year old goalkeeper was Mickey Graham’s captain in recent seasons, and still hasn’t retired.

Galligan will be assisted by two-time All Ireland winning Meath manager Eamon Murray, three-time All Ireland winner with Tyrone Stephen O’Neill, and incumbent assistant James Burke.

Former Dundalk soccer star Gary Rogers will be goalkeeping coach, and long distance running legend Catherina McKiernan will work as the panel’s life coach.

Galligan will have a three-year term ratified at the next county committee meeting.