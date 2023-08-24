Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Highland Radio’s Creeslough tragedy coverage shortlisted for national award

 

Highland Radio has been shortlisted for an IMRO Radio Award for its coverage of the Creeslough explosion on October 7th last year.

Head of News and Nine til Noon Show presenter Greg Hughes was on the ground in Creeslough for the entire weekend.

He and his support team broadcast right through that period keeping people up to date with the latest developments, while also facilitating appeals and bulletins from the emergency services.

The winners of the award will be announced at a function in October.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

office work
Top Stories, Audio, News

Large number of Irish workforce have witnessed discrimination

24 August 2023
robin vos
News, Audio, Top Stories

US delegation arrives at Stormont for meetings

24 August 2023
LE George BS
News, Audio, Top Stories

Only two naval ships available to patrol Irish territorial waters

24 August 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

office work
Top Stories, Audio, News

Large number of Irish workforce have witnessed discrimination

24 August 2023
robin vos
News, Audio, Top Stories

US delegation arrives at Stormont for meetings

24 August 2023
LE George BS
News, Audio, Top Stories

Only two naval ships available to patrol Irish territorial waters

24 August 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 August 2023
hiqa
News, Top Stories

LUH addresses minor issues with radiation exposure after HIQA inspection

24 August 2023
Greg John Joe
News, Top Stories

Highland Radio’s Creeslough tragedy coverage shortlisted for national award

24 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube