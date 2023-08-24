Highland Radio’s Creeslough tragedy coverage shortlisted for national award

Highland Radio has been shortlisted for an IMRO Radio Award for its coverage of the Creeslough explosion on October 7th last year.

Head of News and Nine til Noon Show presenter Greg Hughes was on the ground in Creeslough for the entire weekend.

He and his support team broadcast right through that period keeping people up to date with the latest developments, while also facilitating appeals and bulletins from the emergency services.

The winners of the award will be announced at a function in October.