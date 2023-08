Making the 9% VAT rate for the hospitality sector a permanent measure is crucial to saving 300,000 jobs across Ireland.

That’s the warning from business group Ibec, as the tax is due to rise again to 13.5% next week.

The government’s ruled out keeping the lower 9 per cent rate which has already been extended three times, but Ibec says many businesses will be unable to shoulder the increase.

Spokesperson Sharon Higgins says competitiveness, jobs and entire businesses are on the line: