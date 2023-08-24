Magee conference to examine potential impact of AI on education

A major conference on Artificial Intelligence is to take place in Derry next month.

The GenAIEdu 2023 conference will be hosted at Ulster University in September with speakers from Microsoft and the National Centre for AI as well as academics from the UK and Ireland.

The GenAIEdu conference will explore cutting-edge technologies and large language models such as ChatGPT, Bard and Claude and how these tools and natural language processing capabilities enable personalised and interactive learning experiences.

The organisers say the event will explore the cutting-edge world of Generative Artificial Intelligence in an educational context, bringing together world-leading educators, researchers, teachers, students and industry professionals, to understand how generative AI is revolutionising the way we learn, teach and assess.

The three day conference will take place at Ulster University’s Magee Campus from the 11th to the 13th of September 2023, hosted by the School of Computing, Engineering, and Intelligent Systems.

Professor Jim Harkin is Head of the School.

He says the Derry campus already offers courses in AI, and is uniquely positioned to be at the forefront of shaping the next generation of computing and AI graduates.

Major AI Summit will bring International Experts to Northern Ireland to Explore the Future of AI for the Education Sector

GenAIEdu 2023 to be hosted at Ulster University in September with speakers from academia and industry, including Microsoft and the National Centre for AI

GenAIEdu 2023, a national conference on Generative Artificial Intelligence in Education, will explore the cutting-edge world of Generative Artificial Intelligence in an educational context at Ulster University’s Derry~Londonderry campus.

The summit will bring together world-leading educators, researchers, teachers, students and industry professionals, to understand how generative AI is revolutionising the way we learn, teach and assess.

Some of the leading voices from the UK and Ireland on AI in education have been confirmed to speak – these include industry leaders from Microsoft, the National Centre for AI at JISC: the UK digital, data and technology agency focused on tertiary education, research and innovation, ICS: UK’s first Microsoft AI Inner Circle Partner, TransformEducation as well as researchers from Ulster University, Dundalk Institute of Technology and the University of Manchester.

Attendees will explore cutting-edge technologies and large language models such as ChatGPT, Bard and Claude and how these tools and natural language processing capabilities enable personalised and interactive learning experiences through a series of keynotes, talks, discussion panels and hands on workshops, demonstrations and networking events with leading academics, researchers and industry experts in this area.

The three day conference will take place at Ulster University’s Derry~Londonderry campus on 11th-13th September 2023 and will be hosted by the School of Computing, Engineering, and Intelligent Systems. Michael Callaghan, Conference chair and Reader in the School said:

“Generative AI offers unprecedented opportunities and challenges for transformation in education which we must navigate carefully. The GenAIEdu conference will explore the impact of Generative AI on students, and the evolving role of educators and institutions in this technologically enriched and rapidly evolving landscape.”

Professor Jim Harkin, Head of the School added: “The School is delighted to host this conference and explore the use of Generative AI both in education and society in general. We are uniquely positioned on the Derry~Londonderry campus to be at the forefront of shaping the next generation of computing and AI graduates with our offering of undergraduate degree courses in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence.”

More details on registration and the conference agenda are available here: ulster.ac.uk/conference/genaiedu-2023