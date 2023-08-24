Number of new home commencements rises in July, but overall Donegal total is down on 2023

There was a sharp rise in the number of new residential units on which work commenced last month.

However, the year on year figure in Donegal is down on the 2022 total for the same period last year.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has today published its monthly data on the number of Commencement Notices.

The data show Commencement Notices for 2,985 new homes were received by Building Control Authorities in July 2023. This is an increase of 22.4% on the number of new homes commenced in the same month last year.

The Donegal figure has more than doubled, with 52 commencement notices last month, compared to 22 in July 2022.

That’s an increase of 136%, the first time the year on year figure has increased since January.

In total, there have been 208 commencements in the county so far this year, but that number is 27% down on last year’s January to July total of 284.