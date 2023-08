It’s emerged there are only two vessels currently available to patrol Irish territorial waters.

There are concerns at how two ships can monitor fisheries, underwater cables, and conduct drug interceptions.

In 2016, the navy had eight ships, but it was forced to cut the number due to personnel shortages.

The naval headcount has fallen below 800, with recruitment and retention continuing to be an issue.

PDFORRA President, Mark Keane, says change is needed…………