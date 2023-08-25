16% rise in homelessness in Donegal

Homelessness in Donegal is up 16%.

A record 12-thousand 847 people are registered as homeless in Ireland.

Department of Housing figures show in Donegal 57 adults are homeless, in the North West as a whole that figure is 120, up 9% when compared to the pervious month. 35 children are also accessing emergency accommodation in the region.

Of the 120 adults homeless in the North West, 79% are male, 41% female and the majority are aged between 25-44 years old.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien says getting people into permanent housing is a goal of the Government: