Derry City draw away to Bohemians

Derry City returned to action in the League of Ireland and played out a 2-2 draw against Bohemians on Friday night in Dalymount Park.

The match had a delayed start due to problems with the lights at the stadium, kicking off 45 minutes late.

Bohs took an early lead through James Clarke, then The Candystripes hit back with two goals from Michael Duffy and Daniel Mullen to end the first half 2-1 up.

In the second half Jonathan Afolabia scored the only goal in the half from a penalty to make it 2-2.

Derry City move to third place in the league on 47 points level with Bohemians with a game in hand.