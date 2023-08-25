Donegal County Council encouraged to submit PEACE action plan

The Minister for Rural and Community Development is encouraging Donegal County Council to submit a comprehensive PEACE action plan with €110 million available to 17 eligible local authorities across the country.

Part of the PEACEPLUS programme, plans will be developed by enabling diverse partnerships, led by local authorities, to establish and address priority actions and activities for their local areas, which will make a significant and lasting contribution to peace and reconciliation.

Minister Heather Humphreys says local authorities have played a leading role in the delivery of previous PEACE programmes. The new tranche of funding she says will build on this legacy and ensure that councils continue to be front and centre in the delivery of investment under PEACEPLUS, for the good of their communities.