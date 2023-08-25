Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Donegal County Council encouraged to submit PEACE action plan

The Minister for Rural and Community Development is encouraging Donegal County Council to submit a comprehensive PEACE action plan with €110 million available to 17 eligible local authorities across the country.

Part of the PEACEPLUS programme, plans will be developed by enabling diverse partnerships, led by local authorities, to establish and address priority actions and activities for their local areas, which will make a significant and lasting contribution to peace and reconciliation.

Minister Heather Humphreys says local authorities have played a leading role in the delivery of previous PEACE programmes. The new tranche of funding she says will build on this legacy and ensure that councils continue to be front and centre in the delivery of investment under PEACEPLUS, for the good of their communities.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 August 2023
Letterkenny Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man due in court today after car stolen in Ballybofey

25 August 2023
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council encouraged to submit PEACE action plan

25 August 2023
Leaving Cert
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai urge Leaving Cert students to celebrate responsibly

25 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 August 2023
Letterkenny Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man due in court today after car stolen in Ballybofey

25 August 2023
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council encouraged to submit PEACE action plan

25 August 2023
Leaving Cert
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai urge Leaving Cert students to celebrate responsibly

25 August 2023
exams
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal teacher says two tier education system might suit some students better

25 August 2023
Irish Water pic2
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann investigating East Donegal water outage

25 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube