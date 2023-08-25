Donegal ETB CEO urges students to consider all options

Donegal ETB CEO Anne McHugh says it’s vital that if students feel that they would like to look again at their choices, they should seek advice from the wide range of sources that are available to them.

She says this includes family, friends, guidance counsellors and their own research.

In a statement this morning, Ms McHugh says young people have learned about adapting quickly to new ways of working in the recent past and they have learned to be creative and most of all resilient.

This, she concludes, will stand them in good stead as they move to the next stage of their lives………….

Donegal ETB Chief Executive Congratulates Leaving Cert Students on their Results

ETB’s Further Education and Training Service Offers Wide Range of Progression Opportunities for Students

The Chief Executive of Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB) has congratulated students who are receiving their Leaving Certificate, Leaving Certificate Applied and LCVP results today.

Donegal ETB manages 15 out of the 27 post-primary schools in Co Donegal and is a trustee partner for the eight Community and Comprehensive schools in the county.

This has been the first year since 2019 that students have experienced something nearing normality when it comes to the Leaving Certificate, although a number of measures were included to avoid a cliff-edge situation in relation to results. For a large number of students receiving their results today, this will be the first State Examination taken as they were unable to complete their Junior Cycle Exams due to the pandemic restrictions.

Speaking earlier today Donegal ETB Chief Executive Anne McHugh, said, “On behalf of Donegal ETB, I would like to offer my heartiest congratulations to almost 900 Leaving Certificate, Leaving Certificate Applied and LCVP students in our fifteen post-primary schools, the hundreds in the county’s Community and Comprehensive schools and the six adult Leaving Certificate students from our Letterkenny Further Education and Training Centre who today receive their results. I would like to sincerely thank students, parents and adults for choosing a Donegal ETB school or FET centre for their education. We pride ourselves on striving to provide the highest possible standards of teaching and learning to our students to enable them to achieve their potential.

It takes a tremendous effort from all the students and I acknowledge their parents, families and teachers who have supported them and helped them through the whole experience. I wish the best of luck to everyone applying to further their studies or planning to go directly into employment.”

“As students enter this next phase of life against the backdrop of a world which is changing so quickly from year to year, it is vital that if students feel that they would like to look again at their choices, they should seek advice from the wide range of sources that are available to them. This includes family, friends, guidance counsellors and their own research. Our young people have learned about adapting quickly to new ways of working in the recent past and they have learned to be creative and most of all resilient. This will stand them in good stead as they move to the next stage of their lives.”

Ms McHugh reminded students that in terms of progression, ‘Donegal ETB’s Further Education and Training (FET) Service offers a wide range of courses to meet progression needs. There are also many opportunities to earn and learn through our FET Service – students do not have to go away to other parts of the country to achieve their dreams. These include apprenticeships, Post-Leaving Certificate (PLC) courses, traineeships and a wide range of other full-time training courses available through our FET Service. This year also sees the provision of four new tertiary degrees which enables students to start their degree with us here in Letterkenny and then progress to ATU to finish it.’

She also pointed out that “For those students who feel that they did not achieve the results they wanted, there are a number of options. First talk to the Guidance Counsellor in your school or centre – they will be able to outline your options of which there are more and more each year.”

“Donegal ETB also provides learning opportunities through our Youthreach programme in our six centres across the county for young people aged 16-20 years for whom the Leaving Cert has not worked out.”

She concluded by reminding students that “There are so many different ways to achieve your goals and being creative in mapping your path is an excellent learning experience in itself.”

Information on further education and training (FET) courses provided by Donegal ETB can be found in their newly published 2023-2024 FET Prospectus available on their website here and on their website course finder www.donegaletb.ie/fetcoursefinder. Information on all FET areas, including apprenticeships, can be found in the FET Programmes Explained section of the website – https://www.donegaletb.ie/further-education-training/fet-programmes-explained/. Follow the ETB’s social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) for up-to-date information.