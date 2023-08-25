Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Gardai urge Leaving Cert students to celebrate responsibly

Leaving, Cert, Results

Donegal Gardai are asking those who received Leaving Cert results today to enjoy their night out responsibly.

Gardai are urging students celebrating tonight to look out for friends, ensure everyone is accounted for at the end of the night, look after your belongings and avoid walking alone and in dark places.

They are advising young people to be wary of their surroundings, to walk away from aggressive people and seek help if necessary.

Gardai have warned that taking illegal drugs of any kind could damage the future those who received their results today are dreaming of if they start experimenting with drugs.

Finally, Gardai say ‘be kind to anyone who may not have gotten the results they wanted (especially tonight) as they may be feeling a bit low.’

