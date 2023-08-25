Donegal teacher says two tier education system might suit some students better

A Donegal teacher has backed calls for education reform, saying it’s time to consider a two tier system after the Junior Cycle.

Joseph McBride, co-author of the Leaving Cert Politics textbook ‘Power and the People’, says there are many students who talents and interests do not lie in the area of academia, and their needs might be better served by a more vocational pathway in their final years in school.

He told today’s Nine til Noon Show the Leaving Cert only tests one form of intelligence, and education system should reflect that……….