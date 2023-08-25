Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Fuel price rises are an attack on drivers – Toibin

The Government’s being urged to scrap plans to increase excise on fuel next week.

Aontú Leader Peadar Tóibín says the state is jacking up the price of petrol and diesel for the second time in just a few months.

The Government argues prices are returning to normal after it temporarily reduced excise duties as a response to the cost of living crisis.

However, Peadar Toibin says this is an attack on drivers, which will be felt particularly acutely in places like Donegal where there are very few, if any alternatives to the car……

