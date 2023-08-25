Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

HSE urging parents to ensure children in Donegal are vaccinated against Covid-19

The HSE has issued a reminder to parents and guardians of children aged 6 months to 11 years old in Donegal to vaccinate them against Covid-19.

Clinics for children are continuing in the county.

COVID-19 vaccines are recommended by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee for children aged 6 months to 11 years who have a health condition that puts them at high risk of severe illness if they contract COVID-19.

Those aged 6 months to 4 years will require 3 doses of the vaccine for the best possible protection against the virus.

Meanwhile, children aged 5 to 11 will require 2 doses.

Vaccination clinics are running in Donegal at the Vestry, St Conals Church, Letterkenny on Monday August 28th and September 11th between 10:30am and 12:30pm for children aged 6 months to 4 years and from 12:30pm to 2:30pm for children up to 11 years old both days.

Appointments can be made online.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

vaccine2
News, Top Stories

HSE urging parents to ensure children in Donegal are vaccinated against Covid-19

25 August 2023
Vacant 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Owners of vacant properties in Donegal urged to avail of refurbishment grants

25 August 2023
Building Works
News, Top Stories

Number of new home commencements rises in July, but overall Donegal total is down on 2023

24 August 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigating suspicious device in Dungiven

24 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

vaccine2
News, Top Stories

HSE urging parents to ensure children in Donegal are vaccinated against Covid-19

25 August 2023
Vacant 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Owners of vacant properties in Donegal urged to avail of refurbishment grants

25 August 2023
Building Works
News, Top Stories

Number of new home commencements rises in July, but overall Donegal total is down on 2023

24 August 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigating suspicious device in Dungiven

24 August 2023
office work
Top Stories, Audio, News

Large number of Irish workforce have witnessed discrimination

24 August 2023
robin vos
News, Audio, Top Stories

US delegation arrives at Stormont for meetings

24 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube