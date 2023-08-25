HSE urging parents to ensure children in Donegal are vaccinated against Covid-19

The HSE has issued a reminder to parents and guardians of children aged 6 months to 11 years old in Donegal to vaccinate them against Covid-19.

Clinics for children are continuing in the county.

COVID-19 vaccines are recommended by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee for children aged 6 months to 11 years who have a health condition that puts them at high risk of severe illness if they contract COVID-19.

Those aged 6 months to 4 years will require 3 doses of the vaccine for the best possible protection against the virus.

Meanwhile, children aged 5 to 11 will require 2 doses.

Vaccination clinics are running in Donegal at the Vestry, St Conals Church, Letterkenny on Monday August 28th and September 11th between 10:30am and 12:30pm for children aged 6 months to 4 years and from 12:30pm to 2:30pm for children up to 11 years old both days.

Appointments can be made online.