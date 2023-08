Donegal athlete Kelly McGory will replace Rhasidat Adeleke in the 4×400 metre relay team at the World Championships in Budapest.

Rhasidat finished fourth in the individual 400m final on Wednesday but has decided not to participate in the team event.

The Tir Chonaill AC runner will race alongside Sharlene Mawdsley, Roisin Harrison and Sophie Becker in tomorrow’s heats.