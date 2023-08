Long-awaited safety works are to commence in Newtowncunningham next week.

Just under €1m in funding has been allocated to develop the village’s Main Street and install traffic calming measures.

The works are the coming to fruition of a Masterplan developed by the Newtowncunningham Focus Group.

Councillor Paul Canning says the safety of the pupils of Scoil Colmcille is a priority: