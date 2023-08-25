Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Man due in court today after car stolen in Ballybofey

A man is due in court today following the theft of a car in Ballybofey.

The man in his 20s was arrested yesterday after the car was taken from a residential area in the town.

Gardai say he will appear before Letterkenny District Court today.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Letterkenny Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man due in court today after car stolen in Ballybofey

25 August 2023
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council encouraged to submit PEACE action plan

25 August 2023
Leaving Cert
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai urge Leaving Cert students to celebrate responsibly

25 August 2023
exams
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal teacher says two tier education system might suit some students better

25 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Letterkenny Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man due in court today after car stolen in Ballybofey

25 August 2023
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council encouraged to submit PEACE action plan

25 August 2023
Leaving Cert
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai urge Leaving Cert students to celebrate responsibly

25 August 2023
exams
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal teacher says two tier education system might suit some students better

25 August 2023
Irish Water pic2
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann investigating East Donegal water outage

25 August 2023
ETB Prospectus
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal ETB CEO urges students to consider all options

25 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube