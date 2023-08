Mica redress campaigners have applied to register as the country’s newest political party.

The 100 Percent Redress Party says it’ll be a “force to be reckoned with” and will field candidates in Donegal.

The party’s aim is to secure full redress for homeowners affected by defective concrete blocks, not just in Donegal but all impacted counties.

Ali Farren, member of the 100 Percent Redress Party says they will be targeting the next local election: