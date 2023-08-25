Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Over 2,200 Donegal students getting their Leaving Cert result today

Around 60,000 students are due to get their Leaving Certificate results later this morning.

In Donegal, over 2,200 second level students sat the exam, with a number of adults and other students, also sitting the exams, most under the guidance of the local ETB.

They’ll be made available online at 10am.

Students are being urged not to get wrapped up in the “national obsession” with points.

Further Education Minister Simon Harris has called on students who may be disappointed later to access supports.

Simon Harris says there are many pathways into a career that don’t necessarily include the CAO………

 

For those who need advice, the National Parents and Students Leaving Cert Helpline on 1800 265 165 is a free and confidential service.

It’s open from 10am to 6pm today.

