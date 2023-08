Property owners in Donegal are being urged to avail of vacant property improvement grants.

A €50,000 Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant is available to refurbish a property if you are turning it into your permanent home or rental property and up to €70,000 if it is deemed derelict.

Currently, 300 applications are with Donegal County Council under the scheme.

Councillor Patrick McGowan believes the scheme is a win, win in terms of tackling widespread dereliction and providing the money to do so: