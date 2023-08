A review of RTÉ’s barter accounts has found inadequate controls were in place when it came to spending.

The Mazars report says there was a lack of signed contracts between RTÉ and barter media agencies.

It also says there were absences in budgetary reporting of purchases through the barter account, and there was no formal list of staff who could make purchases through it.

Media Minister Catherine Martin has questioned whether it was being used to hide certain purchases.