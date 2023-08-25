“We seemed to be too far off it” – Darren Murphy

Finn Harps lost their third league game in a row, losing 1-0 at home to Longford Town on Friday night in Finn Park.

Harps came into the game off the back of a 5-0 win in the FAI Cup against Skerries Town.

Longford Town scored early in the first half through Cristian Magerusan, and things got worse for the home side shortly after as defender Matthew Makinson was sent off, after a second yellow card.

The Ballybofey side are now nine points off the final play off spot, after Wexford won 2-0 away to Athlone.

Post match, Diarmaid Doherty spoke with Finn Harps assistant manager Darren Murphy and he said “we seemed to be too far off it”…