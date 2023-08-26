Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Death of four young people in Tipperary after vehicle collision

Four young people have died in a crash in Clonmel, county Tipperary.

It happened yesterday evening, as they were making their way to Leaving Cert Results celebrations.

At half past seven yesterday evening, Gardaí were alerted to the crash, on Mountain Road, just outside the town of Clonmel.

The collision claimed the lives of four people – the driver – who was in his 20s – and three teenage girls.

It’s believed the teenagers were making their way to a gathering, to celebrate receiving their Leaving Cert Results.

Mountain Road remains closed this morning, and Forensic Collision Investigators will examine the scene today.

An incident room has been set up at Clonmel Garda Station.

Support will be available for those affected at C-SAW House in Clonmel between 4pm and 8pm today and tomorrow.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time or might have dashcam footage to contact them.

They also say images of the immediate aftermath of this incident are being shared on social media and are appealing to the public not to share any of the material.

