Institute win at home but Dergview lose out

The north west sides returned to action in the NIFL Championship this weekend.

Institute ended their two game losing streak with a win at home against Ballyclare 1-0.

Shaun Leppard scored the only goal for The Sky Blues on the 64th minute and shortly after had a man sent off after former Derry City player, Evan Tweed was shown a straight red card.

Dergview lost 1-0 at home to current league leaders Annagh, Ruairi McDonald slotted the ball in the net for the visitors in the 30th minute of play.

Next up for both sides, Institute go to Bangor FC and Dergview welcome Dundela.

