Revealed: Draws for the FAI Junior Cup, FAI U17 Cup and FAI Youth Cup

The draws have been made for the opening rounds of the FAI Junior Cup, FAI U17 Cup and FAI Youth Cup.

The action is set to get underway in the FAI Youth Cup on the week ending Sunday, September 10 whilst the preliminary round of the FAI U17 Cup starts on Tuesday, September 19 and the FAI Junior Cup gets underway on the week ending Sunday, September 24.

FAI Junior Cup

Round 1 – Donegal JL & Inishowen JL

1 Fanad United Vs Buncrana hearts fc

2 Rathmullan Celtic FC Vs Moville Celtic

3 Cockhill Celtic Vs Clonmany Shamrocks FC

4 Keadue Rovers Vs Aileach FC

5 Letterkenny Rovers FC Vs Carndonagh FC

6 St Catherines FC Vs Castlefin Celtic FC

7 Kilmacrennan Celtic Vs Culdaff FC

8 Bonagee Utd FC Vs Deele Harps FC

9 Illies Celtic Vs Glengad Utd

10 Glenea Utd Vs Swilly Rovers F.C.

Byes

11 Donegal Town FC 12 Greencastle FC

Round 2 – Donegal JL & Inishowen JL

1 Donegal Town FC Vs Keadue Rovers or Aileach FC

2 Fanad United or Buncrana hearts fc Vs Illies Celtic or Glengad Utd

3 Kilmacrennan Celtic or Culdaff FC Vs Glenea Utd or Swilly Rovers F.C.

4 Greencastle FC Vs St Catherines FC or Castlefin Celtic FC

5 Letterkenny Rovers FC or Carndonagh FC Vs Rathmullan Celtic FC or Moville Celtic

6 Bonagee Utd FC or Deele Harps FC Vs Cockhill Celtic or Clonmany Shamrocks FC

FAI U17 Cup

Prelim Round – Donegal UL, Inishowen YSL & Sligo/Leitrim DL

1 Donegal Town FC Vs Letterkenny Rovers FC

2 Ballyraine FC Vs Merville United AFC

3 Carndonagh FC Vs Swilly Rovers F.C.

4 Lagan Harps F.C. Vs Drumbar United FC

Byes

5 Ballisodare United FC 7 Raphoe Town

6 Coolaney United 8 St. John’s FC

Round 1 – Donegal UL, Inishowen YSL & Sligo/Leitrim DL

1 Ballyraine FC or Merville United AFC Vs Coolaney United

2 St. John’s FC Vs Lagan Harps F.C. or Drumbar United FC

3 Carndonagh FC or Swilly Rovers F.C. Vs Raphoe Town

4 Donegal Town FC or Letterkenny Rovers FC Vs Ballisodare United FC

FAI Youth Cup

Prelim Round – Donegal UL, Inishowen YSL & Sligo/Leitrim DL

1 St. JOHNS F.C Vs Carndonagh FC

Byes

2 Arrow Harps 6 Glen Rovers

3 Ballyraine FC 7 Merville United AFC

4 Bonagee Utd FC 8 Strand Celtic FC

5 Buncrana Hearts

Round 1 – Donegal UL, Inishowen YSL & Sligo/Leitrim DL

1 St. JOHNS F.C or Carndonagh FC Vs Buncrana Hearts

2 Strand Celtic FC Vs Ballyraine FC

3 Arrow Harps Vs Bonagee Utd FC

4 Glen Rovers Vs Merville United AFC