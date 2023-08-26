Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Soccer clubs encouraged to find out about grants available

FAI Regional Manager Trevor Scanlon

Following from the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP) webinar series, the FAI will hold an in person seminar on Wednesday, August 30th at the Station House Hotel, Letterkenny at 7 pm.

Walter Holleran, Head of Grant Funding and Infrastructure Development, will be on hand to address any queries clubs may have regarding their SCEP application.

Club are encouraged to bring application ideas, plans, drawings and other material on the night to talk through with Walter.

To register for the event on Wednesday August 30th in Letterkenny email – shane.barr@fai.ie

FAI Regional Manager of FAI Trevor Scanlon says this is an important opportunity for clubs to find out what sort of grant assistance they can apply for.

Top Stories

Alcohol pub bar
News, Audio, Top Stories

Many pubs won’t survive if excise of alcohol remains high – Padraig Cribben, Vintners’ Federation of Ireland

26 August 2023
PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

Two burglaries reported in the north this morning

26 August 2023
RTE
News, Audio, Top Stories

Response awaited from former RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes on alleged role in payments scandal

26 August 2023
Offer a home
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for more student accommodation around the country

26 August 2023
