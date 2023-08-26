Soccer clubs encouraged to find out about grants available

Following from the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP) webinar series, the FAI will hold an in person seminar on Wednesday, August 30th at the Station House Hotel, Letterkenny at 7 pm.

Walter Holleran, Head of Grant Funding and Infrastructure Development, will be on hand to address any queries clubs may have regarding their SCEP application.

Club are encouraged to bring application ideas, plans, drawings and other material on the night to talk through with Walter.

To register for the event on Wednesday August 30th in Letterkenny email – shane.barr@fai.ie

FAI Regional Manager of FAI Trevor Scanlon says this is an important opportunity for clubs to find out what sort of grant assistance they can apply for.