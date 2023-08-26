Works to deliver further phase of Burtonport redevelopment goes out to tender

Works to deliver a further phase of the redevelopment of Burtonport have gone out to tender.

A number of buildings have been demolished at the port to make way for the construction of two new buildings which will house a Harbour Master’s office, a viewing area as well as office space for ferries and recreational activities. The works will also include a changing places toilet.

Donegal County Council is currently seeking a contractor to deliver the development.

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig expects works to begin before the end of the year: