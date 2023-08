After the Naomh Conaill and St. Eunan’s match, the draw for round three of the Donegal Senior Football Championship was held today at the Davy Brennan Memorial Park.

Here’s Oisin Kelly live at the draw reporting for Highland Radio Sport…

Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Club Championship Round 3 draw.

Four Master v St Michael’s

St Eunans v Ardara

Glenswilly v Dungloe

Glenfin v MacCumhaills

Gaoth Dobhair v Cloughaneely

Killybegs v Aodh Rua

Milford v Naomh Conaill

Kilcar v St. Nauls